Buffalo man shot several times on Humason Avenue, is in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot several times Wednesday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of Humason Avenue, south of Genesee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

The man was taken in a private vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.