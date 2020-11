Buffalo Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the first block of Fernhill Avenue just before 9pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is recovering following a shooting Thursday night.

Buffalo Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the first block of Fernhill Avenue just before 9 p.m.

A 30-year-old victim was found shot. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC where's listed in stable condition.