Buffalo man shot early Friday morning

Northeast District officers with Buffalo Police were called to the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Friday.

Northeast District officers with the Buffalo Police Department were called to the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday. That is where officers found a man who was shot in the leg.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said the 27-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or any other violent crime, is asked contact Buffalo Police. You can call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.