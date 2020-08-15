Buffalo man shot in the hand Friday night

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say a 22-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle around 8:20 p.m. after being shot in the hand. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue.