Buffalo man shot in the hand Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.
Police say a 22-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle around 8:20 p.m. after being shot in the hand. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.