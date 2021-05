Buffalo Police were called to the scene on Crowley Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Detectives say a man had been shot while inside a vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot early Sunday morning in the Riverside neighborhood.

Buffalo Police were called to the scene in the 200 block of Crowley Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Detectives say a man had been shot while inside a vehicle.

The man was taken by private vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.