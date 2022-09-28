Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street

Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon.

Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway.

The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday night. Police detectives said the shooting "appears targeted in nature."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.