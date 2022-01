Detectives say the shooting happened during an apparent home invasion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man was hospitalized after being shot Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of 15th Street.

The 25-year-old victim was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.