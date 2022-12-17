Buffalo man in serious condition after shooting on Friday

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, near Bailey and Kensington avenues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Friday.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 100 block of Davidson Avenue, near Bailey and Kensington avenues.

The 31-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his wounds.

About 10 or 15 minutes earlier, a 33-year-old Tonawanda man was shot in the same area, near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. That made was later declared dead at ECMC.

Anyone with information on either shooting that happened Friday evening is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.