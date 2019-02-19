BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Tuesday was sentenced to 12 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.

Fawzi Al-Arashi, 41, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Tuesday.

The investigation began early in 2012, when a Los Angeles branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration notified the DEA's Buffalo office of a suspected synthetic marijuana shipment. The package was delivered to Al-Arashi's address on Delaware Avenue in Tonawanda.

Authorities executed a search warrant on July 25, 2012, at a warehouse leased to Al-Arashi. Officials found roughly 75 pounds of synthetic marijuana, which were typically sold in small, sealed packets.