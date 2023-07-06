Buffalo man sentenced to prison time for 2017 Dollar General shooting

Travis Green, 34, was sentenced for shooting into a Dollar General with a high-powered rifle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for shooting into a dollar store in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Travis Green, 34, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for shooting into a Dollar General on Union Road.

In November of 2017, Green walked into the Dollar General on Union Road to request an employee application. Green reportedly became irate and went to the parking lot to get his high-powered rifle. He then shot multiple rounds into the front of the store while several people were inside.

One customer was shot. The 53-year-old man was taken to ECMC to be treated for his injuries in his shoulder and arm.

Green then ran from the scene and was arrested by Cheektowaga Police. Another high-powered rifle and more than 850 rounds of ammunition was found during a search of Green's vehicle.