Buffalo man sentenced to prison time for Seneca Babcock shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a person in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood.

Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, was sentenced on Tuesday in State Supreme Court to seven and a half to 15 years in prison on one count of manslaughter in the second degree.