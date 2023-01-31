Buffalo man sentenced to prison time for Seneca Babcock shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a person in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood.
Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, was sentenced on Tuesday in State Supreme Court to seven and a half to 15 years in prison on one count of manslaughter in the second degree.
Tyler pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Bashir Ingram, 30, outside a home on Keppel Street the night of Nov. 2, 2021. Ingram was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.