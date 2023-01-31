x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo man sentenced to prison time for Seneca Babcock shooting

Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, was sentenced on Tuesday in State Supreme Court to seven and a half to 15 years in prison.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a person in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood.

Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, was sentenced on Tuesday in State Supreme Court to seven and a half to 15 years in prison on one count of manslaughter in the second degree. 

Tyler pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Bashir Ingram, 30, outside a home on Keppel Street the night of Nov. 2, 2021. Ingram was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Monday Town Hall Grieving Families Act

Before You Leave, Check This Out