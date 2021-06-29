Buffalo man sentenced to prison for shooting victim in a car with a child inside

Ivan L. Gilbert, 26, pleaded guilty in May to attempted murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who admitted to shooting someone in a vehicle while a child was in the back seat, will spend the next 12 years in prison.

Ivan L. Gilbert, 26, pleaded guilty in May to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

The incident happened on October 14, 2020, around 11 p.m. on East Amherst Street in Buffalo.

Investigators say the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked outside of a store when Gilbert approached with a gun. They say Gilbert fired multiple shots into the vehicle, hitting the victim once in the neck. The victim survived.

A four-year-old child was sitting in the back seat at the time of the shooting and was unharmed.