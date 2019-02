BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Buffalo man will spend nearly two decades behind bars in connection with a homicide on Goodyear Avenue.

Kyle Lovines was sentenced to 19 years in prison for manslaughter.

Investigators say Lovines shot and killed Chaz Carter, 23, May 9, 2018.

On May 9, 2018, at approximately 7:10 p.m., the defendant fatally shot 23-year-old Chaz Carter on Goodyear Avenue in the City of Buffalo.