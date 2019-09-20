BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man convicted on federal drug charges was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison.

Rogelio Mueses, 26, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

The office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said between January and May of 2018, Mueses conspired with someone else to distribute drugs. The office said that on six dates, he sold controlled substances to somebody who was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

