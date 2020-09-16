Buffalo man sentenced to 9 years in prison for distributing child pornography

Notto's sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who was convicted of distributing child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Higgins says Robert Notto, 26, met a 13-year-old victim through a teen social network back in March of 2017. The minor from Phoenix, Arizona, told Notto her age.

Higgins states that on July 28, 2017, Notto sent the minor three images constituting child pornography from his computer, "seeking to entice the minor victim to engage in sexual activity."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Notto repeatedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the victim from March through July of 2017. Notto also requested that the minor take a sexually explicit picture of herself on at least two occasions.