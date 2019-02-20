BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 50 years to life in prison for murdering a man on the west side a year and a half ago.

Tong Rieang, 25, got the maximum sentence for shooting two people and robbing two others at Potomac and Parkdale avenues in September of 2017.

One of those the people he shot, Deion Brown, died, and Erie County Court judge Sheila DiTullio didn't hold back at sentencing on Wednesday.

"You on the other hand, Mr. Riang, will spend the rest of your life in jail. You can stare at the four walls, and you won't be a free person. I've sat through a lot of trials Mr. Rieang. You're a cold-blooded murderer," she said.

"You're a threat to every law-abiding person who lives in this county, to their quality of life, and to their safety."

Rieang was also convicted of attempted murder for shooting his alleged getaway driver, who did recover.