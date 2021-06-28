Buffalo man sentenced to 4 years in prison for possessing illegal gun found during traffic stop

Quentin Suttles, 31, was sentenced to a determinate sentence of four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who claimed he was the victim of police brutality is headed to prison for a different case.

State Supreme Court Justice William Boller sentenced Quentin Suttles, 31, to a determinate sentence of four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Suttles pleaded guilty back in April.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on September 8, 2019, Buffalo Police officers observed a female driver speeding on Broadway, near Mohr Avenue. During a traffic stop, officers allegedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Officers reportedly spotted marijuana inside the vehicle, which resulted in a search of the car.

Suttles was sitting in the backseat of the car during this incident.

The district attorney's office says Suttles refused to get out of the vehicle, and was forcibly removed. While fighting with the officers, it was discovered that Suttles had an illegal loaded 9mm gun on him. Suttles was arrested, and the gun was recovered by police.