Buffalo man sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for separate murders

Calvin D. Clemons pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received an indeterminate sentence of 35 years to life for the crime.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for murdering two victims in separate homicides in the City of Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced 20-year-old Calvin D. Clemons was sentenced Thursday morning before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 35 years to life in prison.

According to prosecutors, on December 24, 2020, Clemons intentionally shot Felix Aguire, 17, of Buffalo while he was sitting inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street. He died at the scene.

Clemons pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received an indeterminate sentence of 15 years to life for the crime.

On March 29, 2021, Clemons along with another person, robbed Trenten Jacob Sink, 20, of Lockport on C Street in the City of Buffalo. Prosecutors say during the robbery, Sink was shot in the leg, chest and side of his body. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he died.

Clemons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for Sink's death on August 11. On Thursday, he received an indeterminate sentence of 20 years to life in prison, which will run consecutive to his sentence for the murder of Felix Aguirre.

An 18-year-old man was also indicted for the C Street shooting. The DA says the case against the adolescent offender, who was 16-years-old at the time, is pending. He is scheduled to return before Judge Eagan on January 19, 2023 for motions.