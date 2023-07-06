Buffalo man sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for killing robbery victim

Prosecutors say that on April 24, 2021 Gray approached a victim, Marcques Robinson, 38, with the intent to commit a robbery at a gas station and shot him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for killing a robbery victim.

Daiquin Gray, 28, of Buffalo shot multiple rounds at a man he was attempting to rob.

Prosecutors say that on April 24, 2021 Gray approached a victim, Marcques Robinson, 38, with the intent to commit a robbery at a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street in Buffalo.

Gray intentionally shot Robinson during the robbery. Robinson tried to get away, but collapsed close by. After the Robinson fell, Gray stole his gold chain necklace.

Gray was found guilty by a jury of one count of second degree murder, one count of robbery in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in April of 2023.

On Thursday, Gray was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.