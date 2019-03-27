BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection with a homicide in the city.

Tevin McCutcheon, 24, was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

McCutcheon was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators had said McCutcheon played a role in the kidnapping and shooting of Jonathan Grumble, 23, of Buffalo. Grumble's body was found in a vacant lot at Quincy and Ashley streets.

