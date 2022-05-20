Buffalo man sentenced to prison for setting his girlfriend on fire

Frank J. Bredt, Jr., 34, was sentenced Friday morning before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to the maximum sentence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next 25 years to life in prison for setting his girlfriend on fire with the intention of causing her death.

Frank J. Bredt, Jr., 34, was sentenced Friday morning before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to the maximum sentence. A jury found Bredt, Jr. guilty of murder in the second degree following a six-day trial in March.

Investigators say on January 11, 2018, Bredt poured an accelerant onto his girlfriend and set her on fire inside in their Manhattan Avenue home. He also set himself on fire in the process, as well as the home. In the course of setting the victim on fire, the defendant set fire to himself and the home.

Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire responded to the scene, where they found the body of Elisabeth Bell, 28. She was located on the second floor.

Five other people in the home were able to escape, including Bell's 7-year-old daughter who suffered burns to her feet.

Officials say Bredt ran out of the house and tried to hide, despite suffering from burns. He was found a short time later by police in a nearby home. He was taken to ECMC with severe burns on his body. He remained hospitalized for over a year in the hospital's burn treatment center.