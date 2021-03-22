Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for raping victim at gunpoint

The District Attorney's Office says Ismael Martinez, 38, was sentenced as a 'persistent violent felony offender.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Monday afternoon to 25 years to life in prison for raping a victim at gunpoint, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office says Ismael Martinez attacked the victim from behind on the morning of October 30, 2018, when she was leaving her apartment in the City of Buffalo. Martinez was reportedly known to the victim.

Martinez punched the victim in the face and head, and when she fell on the ground, he proceeded to kick and stomp on her head and torso. He also broke the victim's cell phone and threw it in the grass.

The victim was then forced into the trunk of his vehicle. According to the District Attorney's Office, Martinez raped the victim at gunpoint at a location near railroad tracks then forced her back into the trunk. Martinez then drove around with the victim in the trunk and "continuously threatened to kill her," before bringing the victim back to her apartment.

The District Attorney's Office says the incident happened over several hours.

The incident was reported to the Buffalo Police Department, and the victim was taken to ECMC where she was treated for several injuries.

Martinez was found guilty by a jury in March 2020 of one count of rape in the first degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.

Martinez was sentenced as a "persistent violent felony offender," according to the District Attorney's Office.