Registered sex offender form Buffalo sentenced to 25 years in prison for driving to North Carolina to engage in sexual acts with a minor

Allen Roger Cobb, 63, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after the Department of Justice says he traveled from Buffalo to North Carolina to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

Investigators say 63-year-old Allen Roger Cobb began communicating with an undercover Homeland Security agent posing as a parent of a minor female on the dark web.

Cobb then traveled to North Carolina and was arrested on Aug. 21, 2021. While communicating with the agent posing as a parent, Cobb is said to have expressed concern of being tacked by law enforcement because of his sex offender registration status.

In addition to time in prison, Cobb was ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

“Cobb is a repeat sex offender who was willing to travel great distance for his sexual gratification with a child. Thanks to the work of HSI and my office, this dangerous predator is off the streets and no longer able to harm innocent children,” said U.S. Attorney King.

“One of HSI’s most important missions is to protect children from predators like Cobb. As a repeat offender Cobb has proven he was willing and capable of traveling to North Carolina to irrevocably harm yet another child, were it not for the outstanding work of our special agents. We will continue to utilize all of the resources at our disposal to ensure individuals like Cobb are investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent that the law allows,” said Special Agent in Charge Martinez.