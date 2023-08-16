Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years in prison in baby's death

Nasir Jackson, 21, was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next 25 years in prison for causing the death of a seven-month-old baby.

Jackson admitted to engaging in reckless conduct that resulted in the death of his girlfriend's son. He was taking care of the baby in a hotel room in the Town of Tonawanda.

Ocean Reed, who was 7 months old, was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Dec. 10, 2021.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.