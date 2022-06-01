Buffalo man sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing Town of Tonawanda woman

Joshua E. Wilson was sentenced Wednesday to a determinate sentence of 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday morning to a determinate sentence of 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for killing a Town of Tonawanda woman two years ago.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Joshua E. Wilson killed Diane Wolfe, 71, on the evening of May 4, 2020 inside her home on Yorkshire Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. The District Attorney's Office says Wilson beat Wolfe with a gardening tool from her yard. She died from blunt force trauma.

After killing Wolfe, Wilson proceeded to steal various items from her home as well as her vehicle.

At the time of Wilson's arrest, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Wolfe and Wilson interacted a couple days prior to the homicide when Wilson was in the neighborhood with a woman and two children selling gift cards. Flynn says Wolfe purchased a $25 gift card and gave them $35.

Following Wolfe's death, her credit cards were used in Utica at a Walmart and liquor store. Her vehicle was found a few days later in Utica being driven by two other individuals who were arrested.