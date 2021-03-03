Buffalo man sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Buffalo man will spend 21 years in prison for killing his girlfriend's son.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Nathaniel J. Baker admitted to the beating death of 2-year-old Jordan Robinson.
The incident occurred on January 7, 2020, at a residence on Theodore Street in the City of Buffalo. The toddler was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
In December of 2020, Baker pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. And on Wednesday, he was virtually sentenced to 21 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.