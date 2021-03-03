Buffalo man sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Nathaniel J. Baker admitted to the beating death of 2-year-old Jordan Robinson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Buffalo man will spend 21 years in prison for killing his girlfriend's son.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Nathaniel J. Baker admitted to the beating death of 2-year-old Jordan Robinson.

The incident occurred on January 7, 2020, at a residence on Theodore Street in the City of Buffalo. The toddler was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.