Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing woman

Victor M. Cramer-Williams, aka 'Bookie', 28, was sentenced in Erie County Court Monday. He pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree in June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a man in January 2022.

Investigator says Cramer-Williams intentionally fired shots from an illegal gun towards another male victim inside of an apartment on Auburn Avenue in Buffalo on July 25, 2022. The male victim, and a female victim, Erica M. Ralston, 37, of Buffalo dwere shot. The 47-year-old male victim survived. Ralston died of her injuries several days later.

Cramer-Williams, who fled the scene, was located by police on April 14, 2022 on W. Utica Street. Officials say he jumped out a window and onto a garage roof to avoid being arrested. He ran from police and they eventually tased Cramer-Williams after he refused multiple requests to stop and fought with officers.

In addition to 20 years in prison, Cramer-Williams is also sentenced to five years post-release supervision.