BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 47-year-old Buffalo man was virtually sentenced Monday to 18-years to life in prison for murdering his wife.

Allen Kazmierczak, 47, shot and killed his wife, Melissa Kazmierczak, 52, on August 4, 2019. The District Attorney's Office says Kazmierczak shot his wife multiple times "with the intent to cause her death" inside their home on Stanton Street in Buffalo.