Buffalo man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder

Timothy Eatmon, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 12 years in prison and three years post-release supervision for shooting the backseat passenger of his car in 2020.

Timothy Eatmon, 31, was sentenced in Erie County Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of second-degree attempted murder (Class B violent felony), two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Class C violent felonies), and one count of second-degree assault (Class D felony).

On February 1, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m., Eatmon shot the victim who was riding in the backseat of Eatmon's car. Eatmon was driving down Kensington Expressway and used an illegal firearm.