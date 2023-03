On Thursday, Antonio Lee, 33, was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for fatally stabbing a woman.

On Thursday, Antonio Lee, 33, was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Lee admitted to killing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading in her apartment on Albany Street in Buffalo in January of 2020.

Lee pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in September of last year.