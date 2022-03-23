Buffalo man sentenced for possession of illegal gun while on parole

Rinaldo McBride received a total of seven to 14 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced on gun charges on Wednesday.

Rinaldo McBride had pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. McBride was given an indeterminate sentence of three and a half years to seven years in prison for both charges that will run consecutively, meaning he will serve seven to 14 years in prison.

According to the news release, parole officers from the New York State Department of Corrections and the Buffalo Police Department got a tip in September 2020 that McBride, who was on parole for a prior conviction, was allegedly in possession of a handgun.

On September 16, 2020, around 10 p.m., officers went to McBride's home on Alma Avenue to conduct a compliance search and found two illegally loaded handguns in an upstairs bedroom. Officers said they found one weapon hidden between the mattress and box spring and a second loaded gun inside of a diaper bag.