Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison

Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the several years in prison for a killing two years ago. 

Odell Malik Wilkins, 23, also knowns as 'Leek', was sentenced in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison and five years post-release supervision. 

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Wilkins shot the victim, Patrick C. Kent, 22, near Bickford and Alice avenues on October 31, 2020.  Kent died from his injuries.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree this past October. 

