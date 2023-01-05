Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison

Odell Malik Wilkins, 23, also knowns as 'Leek', was sentenced in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the several years in prison for a killing two years ago.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Wilkins shot the victim, Patrick C. Kent, 22, near Bickford and Alice avenues on October 31, 2020. Kent died from his injuries.