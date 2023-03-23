Buffalo man sentenced for his role in killing 3 people during drug deal

After a 6-week trial, 51-year-old Deandre Wilson was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, plus another 30 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday for his role in a drug deal that ended with three people being killed in front of a child.

After a six-week trial, 51-year-old Deandre Wilson was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, plus another 30 years in prison.

A jury back in November found Deandre Wilson guilty of murder in federal court on Thursday for killing three people who traveled from Florida to Buffalo in 2019.

Wilson was convicted on the following charges:

narcotics conspiracy;

Hobbs Act robbery;

murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy;

discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crimes;

two counts of discharge of a firearm causing death in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crimes;

conspiracy to obstruct justice;

two counts of obstruction of justice;

conspiracy to use fire to commit a felony;

two counts of use of fire to commit a felony;

conspiracy to damage and destroy a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire;

damaging and destroying a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire; and

possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The bodies of two of the victims, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, were found in a burned-out van behind a warehouse on Tonawanda Street on Sept. 16, 2019.

Remains, later identified as those of Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, a friend of the couple who traveled with them, were discovered in a fire pit behind a home on Box Avenue.