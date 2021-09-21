Buffalo man sentenced in attempted sexual assault

Dorian Harold, 28, was sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for attempted sexual assault.

Dorian Harold, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 5 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released.

Harold pleaded guilty to one county of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree (class "C" felony) in July.