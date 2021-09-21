Buffalo man sentenced in attempted sexual assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for attempted sexual assault.
Dorian Harold, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 5 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released.
Harold pleaded guilty to one county of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree (class "C" felony) in July.
In May of 2019, Harold was a patient at a hospital in Buffalo when he attempted to forcibly engage in sexual conduct with a female patient who was physically disabled.