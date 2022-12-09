Buffalo man sentenced in accident that killed 6-month-old baby

Several others were also injured in the accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to time served and probation in connection with an accident that caused the death of a six-month-old baby.

Gino M. Cesar, 20, was sentenced Thursday in State Supreme Court to split sentence of time served and five years probation. In addition, Cesar's driver's license and registration for his vehicle were revoked.

He pleaded guilty to one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide in September and had been jailed since his arraignment January 26, 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney says Cesar was driving at a high rate of speed on December 13, 2021 on Genesee Street when he went through a red light at Pine Ridge Road in Cheektowaga and collided with another vehicle at the intersection.

A six-month-old male child, who was a passenger in the other vehicle, was killed. A female passenger in that vehicle suffered serious injures and spent more than a week in the hospital after having surgery. She continues to recover after suffering a hip fracture in the accident.

Another female passenger was treated and released for minor injures.