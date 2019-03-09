A Buffalo man has been sentenced to jail time after going the wrong way on the Kensington Expressway in October.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Rodney Borden, 30, received an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison on Tuesday. Borden pleaded guilty to vehicular assault in June after causing an accident on Route 33 near Locust Street in the city of Buffalo.

Police say Borden's Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was almost four times the legal limit when he went the wrong way up the expressway and hit another car head-on, seriously hurting the woman driving it. The woman is still recovering from the accident.

