Buffalo man sentenced for throwing partial pipe bomb

Adam A. Jones, 41, was sentenced in State Supreme Court Thursday. He pleaded guilty to Attempted Placing a False Bomb or Hazardous Substance in the Second Degree in March.

Investigators say Jones threw a rock at a home on Hillbrook Drive in Eden on March 6, damaging the window trim and siding.

They say Jones also threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of another home on Hillbrook Drive on March 28, causing the window to break. Police at the time said the object appeared to be an explosive device and was thrown with the intent to cause 'public alarm'.

At the time of the fake pipe bomb incident, police said that political messages were written on the device referencing Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's run for Erie County Clerk. 2 On Your Side asked Eden Police Chief Greg Savage back in October if they had any indication of the motive now that there's been an arrest.

"He indicated to us that he was paid to do this," Savage said at the time. Police are still investigating to see if anyone else was involved.