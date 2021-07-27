Buffalo man sentenced for sexually abusing a child

Javier Cordero, 35, sentence to 6 months in jail followed by 10 years probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentence to six months in jail followed by 10 years probation for sexually assaulting a child. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Javier Cordero, 35, pled guilty in June to one count of sexual abuse in the first-degree, a class D felony. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

Cordero admitted to subjecting a victim less than 13-years-old to sexualt contact over the course of approximately one year.