BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo man will spend the next 1-3 years in prison for animal cruelty.

Joshua Mack, 35, was convicted on one count of prohibition of animal fighting.

Police executed a search warrant on Mack's Roma Avenue home last March and found seven dogs and one puppy with injuries and scarring consistent with dog fighting. Police also found dog fighting paraphernalia in the home.

“Animal cruelty in any form is unacceptable and is something that I take very seriously” says District Attorney John Flynn in a released statement. “These poor dogs are brought up in an environment of abuse and pain and I am happy to see justice done.”

All eight dogs were rescued and brought to the SPCA of Erie County to be treated.

© 2018 WGRZ