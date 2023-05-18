Buffalo man sentenced for killing puppy, injuring another

Joelier Santiago, 21, was sentenced to one year conditional discharge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for killing one puppy and hurting another.

Joelier Santiago, 21, was sentenced to one year conditional discharge. for the death of one puppy and the injury of another one. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance (Class “A” misdemeanors under Agriculture and Markets Law) in March.

Santiago has two puppies he was taking care of in his apartment.

One puppy named Milo was unresponsive when it was taken to Greater Buffalo Veterinary Emergency Clinic and later transferred to the critical care unit at the Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center. A veterinarian determined the puppy was injured by excessive force. Milo was returned to his owner and recovered from his injuries.

A second puppy named Nala died from her injuries. It was determined she died from blunt force trauma.

As part of his sentence, Santiago has been ordered to serve 360 hours of community service. He was referred to the Court Outreach Unit: Referral and Treatment Services (COURTS) program for a mental health evaluation.