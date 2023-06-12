Buffalo man sentenced for killing girlfriend

Andre Whigham, "Dro", was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend in 2021.

Andre Whigham, 29, also known as "Dro", was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in February.

Whigham killed his girlfriend in January of 2021 by strangling her with his hands, according to investigators. This took place in an apartment on Gold Street.