Buffalo man sentenced for killing girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend in 2021.
Andre Whigham, 29, also known as "Dro", was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in February.
Whigham killed his girlfriend in January of 2021 by strangling her with his hands, according to investigators. This took place in an apartment on Gold Street.
Tiara Lott, 22, was reported missing by her family. Police found her body near railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in February of the same year.