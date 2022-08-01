Buffalo man sentenced for killing another driver in Bailey Avenue crash

Cameryon Nelson, 24, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to time in prison for killing another driver in a 2020 Bailey Avenue crash.

Nelson was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and acquitted of all other charges for killing a driver in a crash on Bailey Avenue on July 8, 2020.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Nelson was speeding northbound on Bailey Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane near East Lovejoy Street. Nelson then crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle on Bailey Avenue. The driver of the other vehicle, Dorian Monique Baines, 24, was killed.

The District Attorney's Office says Nelson was attempting to maneuver around another vehicle at the time of the crash. Nelson was driving without a license and admitted to smoking cannabis before driving.

Nelson and his passenger suffered minor injuries in the accident. Both were taken to ECMC where they were treated.