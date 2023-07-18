Buffalo kidnappers sentenced

A jury found Sabtown guilty in May to one count of kidnapping, but were unable to come to a decision on the 32 other counts and those were dismissed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next five years in prison for kidnapping a woman in the City of Buffalo in November 2020.

Abdiwahab Sabtow, 21, was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court . A jury found Sabtow guilty in May to one count of kidnapping, but were unable to come to a decision on the 32 other counts and those were dismissed.

Investigators say the woman was taken after she entered Sabtow's vehicle. There were two juveniles in the car with Sabtow at the time. They drove to Potomac Park, as well as another location in the City of Buffalo where they picked up two other co-defendants Bryce J. Baker and Tyrell Patterson-Scott.

Sabtow, and the other four defendants, drove the victim to another location on Dart Street, where she was held against her will in a garage for hours before being able to escape.

A good samaritan saw the woman leaving the scene without shoes, and was able to get her help. Another good samaritan drove her to the hospital.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Patterson-Scott, 20, pled guilty to criminal sexual acts in the first degree, and sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years post release supervision. Baker, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of rape in the first degree and one count of attempted rape in the first degree. He also pleaded guilty to a second crime for raping a victim under the age of 13 years old in September 2020. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision.