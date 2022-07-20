Buffalo man sentenced for injuring someone while driving under the influence of drugs, possession of fentanyl

Willie D. Green, 43, was sentenced as a second felony offender on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced Wednesday morning for an accident that injured another driver and for possession of fentanyl.

Willie D. Green, 43, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision. Green was sentenced as a second felony offender.

Officials say in April of this year, Green was driving while under the influence of a drug when he caused a crash with another vehicle that was traveling east on Sycamore Street.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 68-year-old man who was taken to ECMC to be treated for head trauma. He is reportedly still recovering from the injury, according to a press release about the incident.

During the investigation of the incident, Green was found to have 1/2 an ounce of fentanyl.