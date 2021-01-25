Buffalo man sentenced for high-speed crash that injured passenger and police officers

Andre B. Goldsmith was sentenced virtually in State Supreme Court Monday for Attempted Assault in the First Degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for his role in an 2018 accident that injured his passenger and two Buffalo Police officers.

Investigators say Buffalo Police officers attempted a traffic stop on East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue December 23, 2018 for a vehicle with dark tinted windows and no license plate lights. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Goldsmith, drove away at a high-rate of speed.

Another police vehicle parked nearby heard the call for the speeding driver, and attempted to make a 3-point turn when his patrol vehicle was hit from behind by Goldsmith.

The crash caused the patrol vehicle to spin out and was forced down the street. Goldsmith's vehicle hit a fire hydrant and then a light pole before coming to rest.

Goldsmith and his passenger were taken to ECMC. The passenger suffered two broken ankles that required surgery. Goldsmith was not seriously hurt.

Two officers were both taken to ECMC. One officer suffered injuries to his neck and shoulder, and missed several months of work. The other officer suffered injuries to his neck and back and has not been able to return to work.