BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting in Riverside last summer.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Juan Ayala-Colon, 27, fatally shot Norbert Guzman Tapia, 25, in August outside of an apartment on Upper East Lane in the City of Buffalo. The victim died from his injuries at ECMC.

Ayala-Colon pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree back in December.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

