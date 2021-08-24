Buffalo man sentenced for breaking into railroad cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced following his conviction of breaking into and stealing from interstate carrier facilities.
Ray Chrostowski, 26, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 18 months in prison with three years supervised release.
Between May and June of 2018 Chrostowski entered railroad cars on nine separate occasions with co-defendants Paul Krieger and Nicholas Birdwell, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, who handled the case. The three stole tires and rims off of two vehicles totaling over $4,000 in losses and stole over $3,000 worth of Jefferson bourbon.
Defendants Birdwell and Krieger were previously convicted and are awaiting sentencing.