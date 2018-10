BUFFALO, NY-- A man who admitted to beating a woman to death in Buffalo last year will spend one to three years in prison.

Freddie Cortez, 23, was sentenced Wednesday for criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors said he repeatedly punched Jessica Garcia,39, in the head on Niagara Street last August

She died of a ruptured artery two days later. A second defendant accused in the case had her charges dismissed.

