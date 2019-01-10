BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next 25 years in prison for beating and strangling his grandmother to death.

Alec Swiderski, 31, got the maximum sentence for manslaughter Tuesday morning from State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns.

He killed Pamela Toy, 74, who he lived with, days before Christmas last year.

His aunt pleaded for the harshest possible sentence. "My nephew Alec isn't a broken person. He is evil. He is not someone who can be saved. As my mother tragically realized, he is someone who people need to be saved from," said Swiderski.

"I can't take back what I did and I'm not going to apologize and the reason being why would I? Nobody would want to accept it, " said Alec Swiderski.

"I think that you're dangerous. And that should be dealt with and must be dealt with when your prison sentence is served," said Judge Christopher Burns.

Swidersky will have five years of post-release supervision after his prison sentence.