Buffalo man sentenced for attempting to breaking into hotel room to attack couple

Robert Smith, 35, was sentenced as a second felony offender.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison time for attempting to break into a hotel room to attack the residents inside.

Robert Smith, 35, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.

Smith pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree earlier this year.

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 12, 2021, Smith was seen banging his hands against the victims' truck that was parked outside their hotel room at Dingens Street in the Town of Cheektowaga.

When Smith was confronted by the couple he smashed windows in an attempt to break into their hotel room. The couple was able to lock themselves in their room and barricade themselves in while Smith attempted to break in and was making threats.

The victims were not injured.

Smith reportedly charged towards a Cheektowaga Police officer who was attempting to de-escalate the situation. Smith was then tased and arrested.